Afghan man sexually assaulted boys ages 12, 14, in Fort McCoy bathroom, affidavit alleges

The man told the FBI he walked into the bathroom in the early morning hours of Sept. 11 and saw Noori taking off the clothes of the 14-year-old and trying to have sex with him. The same day, the man came into the bathroom to find Noori kissing the 12-year-old.

The FBI said the man did not have any feud or dispute with Noori prior to the complaint and seemed credible as a witness.

Both boys told investigators Noori had touched them inappropriately, kissed and bit them and said he would beat them if they told anyone about the sexual abuse.

Noori is facing three counts of engaging in sexual acts with a minor, including one involving the use of force. He also is charged with a fourth count of attempting to engage in such acts with a minor while using force.

In an unrelated case, soldiers responded to a domestic disturbance on Sept. 7. Imaad’s wife told soldiers through an interpreter that Imaad had hit her and choked her. She had bruising on her right eye and redness on her throat, a soldier reported.

She also told the soldiers that Imaad had struck their children on multiple occasions.