Afghan officer who fought with US forces rescued from Kabul

Green said he was “incredibly happy ... elated," when he learned that Khalid and his family were safe, noting that some of his American rescuers had worked alongside Khalid, which he called “serendipitous.”

Allies on the ground tried unsuccessfully at least four times since Sunday to get Khalid, his wife and their four sons, ages 3 to 12, to a rendezvous point where they could be rescued, said Robert McCreary, a former congressional chief of staff and White House official under President George W. Bush, who has worked with special forces in Afghanistan.

They finally reached a place on Wednesday where they could be whisked away by helicopter, said McCreary, adding that multiple allies, including the British, helped. McCreary said the family was “safe in an undisclosed location under the protection of the United States."

The effort called Operation Promise Kept unfolded under the cover of darkness. Officials said other Afghan partners, including police and military, also deserved to be saved and that more rescue efforts were in progress, but they could not discuss details.

Khalid's friends said he had no intention of leaving Afghanistan, and planned to stand with his countrymen to defend his homeland after U.S. forces were gone. But the government collapsed with stunning speed, and the president fled the country.