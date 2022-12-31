Afghan refugees in US face uncertainty as legislation stalls

WASHINGTON — Congress has failed so far to create a path to residency for Afghans who worked alongside U.S. soldiers in America's longest war, pushing into limbo tens of thousands of refugees who fled Taliban control more than two years ago and now live in the United States.

Some lawmakers hoped to resolve the Afghans' immigration status as part of a year-end government funding package, but that effort failed. The result is grave uncertainty for refugees now facing an August deadline for action from Congress before their temporary parole status expires.

Nearly 76,000 Afghans who worked with American soldiers since 2001 as translators, interpreters and partners arrived in the U.S. on military planes after the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan in August 2021. The government admitted the refugees on a temporary parole status as part of Operation Allies Welcome, the largest resettlement effort in the country in decades, with the promise of a path to a life in the U.S. for their service.

Mohammad Behzad Hakkak, 30, is among those Afghans waiting for resolution, unable to work or settle down in his new community in Fairfax, Virginia, under his parole status. Hakkak worked as a partner to the U.S. mission in Afghanistan as a human rights defender in the now-defunct Afghan government.

"We lost everything in Afghanistan" after the Taliban returned to power, he said. "And now, we don't know about our future here."

For the past year, a bipartisan group of lawmakers, backed by veterans organizations and former military officials, pushed Congress to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act, which would prevent the Afghans from becoming stranded without legal residency status when their two-year humanitarian parole expires in August 2023. It would enable qualified Afghans to apply for U.S. citizenship, as was done for refugees in the past, including those from Cuba, Vietnam and Iraq.

Supporters of the proposal thought it might clear Congress after the November election because it enjoys overwhelming bipartisan support. But they said their efforts were thwarted by Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, which oversees immigration issues.

"We've never seen support for a piece of legislation like this and it not pass," said Shawn Van Diver, a Navy veteran and head of #AfghanEvac, a coalition supporting Afghan resettlement efforts. "It's really frustrating to me that one guy from Iowa can block this."

Grassley has argued for months that the bill as written goes too far by including evacuees beyond those "who were our partners over the last 20 years," providing a road to residency without the proper screening required.

"First of all, people that help our country should absolutely have the promise that we made to them," Grassley told The Associated Press. "There's some disagreement on the vetting process. That's been a problem and that hasn't been worked out yet."

Proponents of the legislation reject those concerns. More than 30 retired military officers, including three former chairmen of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, wrote Congress saying the bill not only "furthers the national security interests of the United States" but is also "a moral imperative." The White House also called for passage.

The proposal, if passed, would provide a streamlined, prioritized adjustment process for Afghan nationals who supported the U.S. mission in Afghanistan. The Homeland Security Department would adjust the status of eligible evacuees to provide them with lawful permanent resident status after they have had rigorous vetting and screening procedures. It also would improve and expand ways to protection for those left behind and at risk in Afghanistan.

Several congressional aides explained the holdup on the bill by pointing to a seven-page, single-spaced letter that Grassley's office circulated to all 50 Republican senators in August. The memo outlined his issues with the proposal, resulting in months of back-and-forth negotiation as the sponsors of the bill tried to address them.

U.S. national security and military officials outlined the stringent screening process that evacuees went through before arriving on American soil, including background checks with both biographic information and biometric screenings using voiceprints, iris scans, palm prints and facial photos.

But Republicans say the vetting system is not fail-safe. They pointed to a September report from Homeland Security's inspector general that said at least two people from Afghanistan who were paroled into the country "posed a risk to national security and the safety of local communities."

As a result, mandatory in-person interviews for all Afghan applicants were written into the bill as well as requirements that relevant agencies brief Congress on proposed vetting procedures before putting them in place.

Despite that, the bill never made it out of the Judiciary Committee and failed to win inclusion in the just-passed $1.7 trillion government funding bill.

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and the lead Republican co-sponsor, Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, pledged to bring the bill back up again in the new session of Congress.

Photos: Backbreaking work for kids in Afghan brick kilns