Afghan war’s end quiets chaplain's litany of funeral prayers

Weeks turned to months, one war turned to two, and in time, Sparks gave up his pastor job, committing to his role in the mortuary. He found himself with a life entwined with death.

For years at the war's start, when the dead arrived from Afghanistan, Sparks was often tapped to pray beside the aluminum crates holding them. Then, as more and more families came for the ritual of carrying the remains off the plane, Sparks became the go-to minister trying to soothe them at the worst moment of their lives.

Some families seemed to sink into a catatonia that he knew meant he needed to give space. Others come clutching photos of the lost or otherwise tip Sparks off that his conversation might help.

“Tell me about your love story,” he’ll ask a spouse. “What did you call him?” he’ll ask a parent.

Sometimes, he’ll find a child hasn’t been told why they’re there. Others pose wrenching questions, like a boy who asked the minister who would play catch with him now that his father was gone.

“We don’t talk about closure anymore,” he says. “That’s always going to be with you.”