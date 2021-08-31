Afghanistan, Hurricane Ida coverage gripped TV viewers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The U.S. evacuation from Afghanistan and fearsome Hurricane Ida drew viewers to cable channels that focused on the unfolding events.

Fox News Channel had the lion's share of the most-watched cable shows last week, 19 of the top 20, according to Nielsen figures out Tuesday. MSNBC got a less dramatic ratings bump from the prior week.

Last week's coverage of the removal of U.S. citizens and Afghans at risk included a devastating airport suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service members and more than 160 Afghans. The evacuation ended Monday.

The Weather Channel’s audience grew as Ida barreled toward the Gulf Coast. The channel’s ratings among young adult viewers increased by 38% last week over the same period in 2020.

As Ida made landfall in Louisiana last Sunday, Weather Channel was the most-watched on cable among viewers 25 to 54.