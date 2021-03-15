African court orders release of ally of Maduro wanted by US

“Any diplomatic status he might have in Iran, the African Union or anywhere else would not protect him from being held responsible for his conduct in the United States,” said Justice Department attorney Alex Kramer.

Rivkin strongly rejected the claim, arguing that numerous letters between Maduro and Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, were sufficient evidence that he was on official government business.

“The whole point of diplomatic immunity is you have it while you have it,” he said.

Federal prosecutors in Miami indicted Saab in 2019 on money laundering charges connected to an alleged bribery scheme that pocketed more than $350 million from a low-income housing project for the Venezuelan government that was never built.

The Trump administration had made Saab’s extradition a top priority, at one point even sending a Navy warship to the African archipelago to keep an eye on the captive.