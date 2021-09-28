After 5 years, Obamas break ground on Presidential Center

Some neighborhood activists said Tuesday that they were already seeing rising housing prices and would keep pushing for more protections in surrounding areas. Environmental advocates have also objected to the location and the loss of green space. During the event, a plane pulled an aerial banner reading, “ STOP CUTTING DOWN TREES. MOVE OPC.”

Obama, who didn't take questions during the event, has said over the years that the center will benefit the surrounding area with new jobs and new trees would be planted on the campus.

He chose Chicago over several cities, including Honolulu, where he was born and spent his early years.

It's a part of Chicago that has special significance for the Obamas. The center is near the University of Chicago where Obama taught law and where the Obamas got married and raised their two daughters. Michelle Obama also grew up on the South Side.

“This city, this neighborhood courses through my veins and defines me at my very core," she said at the event. “This substantial investment in the South Side will help make the neighborhood where we call home a destination for the entire world.”

