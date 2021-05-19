After 7 years, South Carolina man found not guilty of murder

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A man who spent nearly seven years awaiting trial for murder in South Carolina has been exonerated after testifying in his own defense that he gave police the name and address of the person who committed the crime.

The jury found Jeffrey Keezel, 28, not guilty of murder in the shooting of another man in a car in an Orangeburg parking lot in 2014. They also acquitted him of armed robbery and a weapons charge during his trial this month, defense attorney Carl B. Grant said.

Keezel testified he was in the parking lot of the hotel where 30-year-old Ricardo “Sisco” Sprinkle was shot in September 2014, Grant said.

Keezel said he didn't shoot Sprinkle, whose house he visited when hanging out with Sprinkle's brothers. Keezel told the same thing to investigators at the time of the killing, Grant said.

Keezel gave police the name and other identifying information about the person who killed Sprinkle both on the stand and in a nearly hour-long interview with police before Grant was hired as his lawyer, but no additional arrests have been made, the defense lawyer said.

Investigators collected fingerprints and DNA from blood at the scene, but that evidence was not presented during the trial.