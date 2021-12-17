After dogs killed Lame Deer man, family and tribe want action on dangerous dogs

Avalee Little Whirlwind was at her Lame Deer home just after noon Sunday when her brother George Little Eagle showed up to tell her their Uncle Dukey had been attacked and killed by dogs.

Rage and grief filled her mind. She grabbed her .22 caliber rifle and headed for the scene of the attack on the town’s south side.

She arrived to find two Bureau of Indian Affairs law enforcement officers and a Rosebud County Sheriff’s deputy. She got out of her car with the gun case in hand, told the officers who she was and that the man dead in the street was her uncle.

Her uncle, Duke Little Whirlwind, 58, lay lifeless under a tarp. His bicycle was nearby. Blood pooled around him. Avalee took in the scene quickly, but her mind was also on the dogs.

She yelled at the officers with her cased gun in hand. She demanded to know why they had done nothing about the dogs circling in the periphery around her uncle’s lifeless body.

“I looked around and I saw some dogs kind of running all over, just in and out of wherever,” Little Whirlwind said. She counted five or six dogs. “I started hollering at [the officers], ‘How come you guys didn’t do nothing about these dogs?’ ”

The officers shouted at her to stay back and asked what she was doing there. She told them she had come to shoot the dogs responsible. She showed the officers the rifle case and reiterated she was going to shoot the dogs.

From there things grew tense. The officers told her to get back and leave. Little Whirlwind threw the gun and case into the back seat of her vehicle. Instead of the rifle, she said, she went to grab her phone to record the officers. One of the officers drew his gun and pointed it at her, she said.

(Bureau of Indian Affairs spokesperson Robyn Broyles responded to a request for comment with a press release reported on earlier in the week. In response to specific follow-up questions about Little Whirlwind's account of the events, Broyles said BIA had nothing further to add citing the ongoing investigation.)

“I was trying to record them [with a phone], and they came up,” she said. A separate officer grabbed a Taser and pointed it at her. She said she didn’t resist. The officers put her in handcuffs.

“They were really mad,” she said. “They were really pissed off at me.”

Her Uncle’s son, Curtis Little Whirlwind, and her brother watched the officers handcuff her. The three family members kept yelling for the officers to shoot the dogs.

“[The dogs] were running around us with blood on them,” she said. “I could just see these dogs running around us and the BIA officers were just standing there.”

The officers put her in the back of their patrol truck and told her they could charge her with aggravated assault with a weapon, according to Little Whirlwind.

“I said for what?” she said. “That gun was not for you guys, that gun was for those dogs and I told you guys that.”

The officers told Little Whirlwind they understood she was upset and they let her go but confiscated her gun, she said.

The officers did nothing about the dogs, according to Little Whirlwind, something members of the Northern Cheyenne Tribal Council confirm. Hours later, when Duke Little Whirlwind’s body was removed by the coroner and the officers left the scene, the dogs were left behind to prowl the blood-soaked street.

“They just ran around there all night,” Little Whirlwind said.

The next day, the dogs’ owners took four of the dogs out of town and shot them. Little Whirlwind said a female pitbull had recently birthed puppies and was the instigator in the attack. She demanded to go see the dogs’ bodies and she photographed them.

The deadly attack

Duke Little Whirlwind was walking his bicycle to his brother’s house at noon on Sunday when the dogs attacked and killed him. The commotion of the attack brought people from their homes. The BIA law enforcement said they responded to calls of a dog attack, but when they arrived Duke Little Whirlwind was dead.

“There were no dogs present,” and “to date, no dogs have been located or captured,” the press release said.

Rosebud County Sheriff Allen Fulton confirmed the dog attack was the cause of death. The BIA press release also said the attack caused his death and added that drugs and alcohol were suspected factors in the case.

The next day the family met with the Rosebud County deputy coroner. They asked about seeing Duke Little Whirlwind’s body, but the coroner cautioned them against seeing the body due to its grisly appearance.

“He didn’t want family members to go through that,” she said. The body "can't be viewed, so that really hurts."

Reservation's dog problem

Packs of feral dogs roam Lame Deer and other communities on the Northern Cheyenne Reservation, according to Tribal Council member Lane Spotted Elk. The problem has been a longstanding battle for Tribal leadership. A series of violent dog attacks in 2019 sent area residents to the hospital and forced the Council to pass an ordinance that year to confront the problem.

The ordinance authorized BIA law enforcement to capture and eliminate “dangerous dogs” or more simply put, any dog not restrained by leash, fence or residence that has bitten someone else or poses a serious threat to people.

But in the more than two years since the ordinance passed, the BIA has taken no action to cull the wild packs or capture the animals, according to Spotted Elk. In the beginning he said the BIA asked for the ordinance and opportunity to take care of the dog problem, but after its passage they recanted and told the council they could not comply with the ordinance due to federal rules governing the use of their firearms.

Spotted Elk said the BIA chief of police told the Council any discharge of their service pistols would lead to an internal investigation by the agency that the officers did not want to go through. So, the ordinance went unenforced until mid-2021 when the Tribe invested in traps and hired employees to capture the dogs and either take them to shelters or humanely euthanize them.

That process is slow explained Spotted Elk and the council said they have only been able to capture and relocate about 30 animals. When compared with the total number of animals on the reservation, the task of controlling the dog population seems insurmountable.

But Spotted Elk, and other Tribal Council members like his cousin Diane Spotted Elk, want the public to take action too by being responsible pet owners. They want owners to spay and neuter their animals, to get them rabies vaccines, and to contain their dogs in their residence or yards.

“I have a heart for dogs, I love dogs,” said Diane Spotted Elk. “But there has to be boundaries. If I’m going to own a dog, I better take care of it. Not you or him. I’m not going to put that responsibility on anyone else.”

The Tribe has held spay, neuter and rabies clinics to educate pet owners and try to control the feral animal population and prevent diseases, but participation has suffered with COVID restrictions.

Dogs sacred to tribe

And not all Northern Cheyenne members think euthanizing dogs is acceptable, explained Diane Spotted Elk. The dog has a long-standing and sacred relationship with the Northern Cheyenne people that dates back centuries. The animal’s sacredness to the Tribe is even present in the name Dog Soldier, which was given to a sect of Cheyenne warriors.

So, some tribal members believe killing the animals could bring more harm than good to the Tribe. Diane Spotted Elk said the animals in question are not the same animals the Cheyenne people traveled the prairies and mountains with generations earlier.

Diane Spotted Elk agreed the Tribe has a long history with dogs. “But not pitbulls, not Chihuahuas, not Yorkies, Not German Shepherds, not Blue Heelers,” she said. “There was a specific kind of dog that traveled with the Northern Cheyenne and they haven’t existed in over a hundred years. So these dogs are not the sacred dogs.”

Avalee Little Whirlwind agrees. She wanted people to hear her uncle’s story and to take action about the dog problem.

“I heard my grandma say it, ‘take it away.’ She spoke in Cheyenne. ‘Take it away,’ she said. Whenever someone was badly bitten or attacked, meaning she would want it killed. She never said they were too sacred to kill,” Little Whirlwind said, reading from prepared remarks she’d written about her uncle.

“We have a relationship with our four-legged Oeškeso [pronounced ōsh-kiss]. There were things they did for us. They helped us. We had ceremony with them. We have rules though. What happened to these rules? We, our Cheyenne people, believe once a dog or dogs attack us they are to be killed. And we don’t cry for them, because they have lived. I’m not saying kill every dog on the rez because not all of them are bad.”

She continued by describing her uncle as a good man, beloved by his family. She said he was a Lame Deer man who grew up in town and walked the streets his whole life. She recalled his success as a champion fancy dancer. She said his presence will be missed.

In Northern Cheyenne tradition a spiritual elder will paint the face of a deceased man during his wake ceremony to send him "home."

“We cannot even feel him and this is very important to us,” she continued. “To see him and have him painted. We are devastated that he met his death in this way.”

