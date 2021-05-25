After featuring in One Good Thing, volunteers keep on giving

For more than a year, The Associated Press has been bringing you “One Good Thing” — stories highlighting good deeds done by individuals to brighten others' days during trying times.

Usually, their stories don't end there. They keep volunteering their time, energy and resources to help people in need, even if their own lives were also turned upside down by a pandemic that has killed and sickened millions around the world. Sometimes they've received recognition for their service, or seen support and donations roll in as a result of the publicity.

Today we check in with several of those heroes and update their stories.

———

In February we brought you the story of Bonifaz Díaz. He biked in and around the Guatemalan highlands city of Quetzaltenango with his saddlebags filled with donated books to barter for an oatmeal-like cereal mix, Incaparina, that an NGO was using to feed nearly 400 children in need.