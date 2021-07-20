After horrific fair ride accident, Ohio beefs up inspections

Ride owners say they’re all for safety and don’t mind added scrutiny, but some rides have been shut down for things they think don’t compromise safety such as surface rust on handrails and on transport trailers.

Frank Welsh, a member of the Ohio Advisory Council on Amusement Ride Safety, a volunteer board, said some inspectors are probably being a little too picky to protect themselves from being fired or disciplined.

“Take an an older car — you get a little rust on the bumper and it doesn’t mean the car’s unsafe,” he said. “It doesn’t mean you need to have an engineer look at it.”

Eric Bates, who has been in the portable ride business for five decades, said the new law doesn't address what caused the Fire Ball accident — internal corrosion that can only be spotted by ultrasonic testing that measures the steel's thickness.

“By the time we see external rust, it's too late,” said the owner of Bates Brothers Amusement Co.

This year, five of his 18 carnival rides weren't allowed to start at the beginning of the season. A kiddie coaster had to be disassembled and repaired even though it had issues that he didn't think needed immediate attention.