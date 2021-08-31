After Ida, energy facilities in Gulf inching back to life

Energy and chemical companies throughout the region have been surveying damage since Ida barreled onshore Sunday, bringing ferocious winds and heavy rain. The companies are focusing their efforts on both offshore platforms that are used to pump oil and natural gas from below the Gulf of Mexico and the refineries that turn the crude into finished products.

All told, nine Louisiana refineries, which collectively account for about 13% of the nation's refining capacity, were forced to close, at least temporarily, by the storm, the U.S. Energy Department said Tuesday. The department noted that refinery operators can't restart the plants until the power and other utilities they depend upon are restored. Some companies that said flooding was making it difficult to even reach some of their facilities.

Yet even with the disruptions at many refineries, analysts say they expect no major supply shortages. In part, that is because Gulf Coast inventories of gasoline and other petroleum products were above normal for this time of year, and oil stocks were in line with the five-year average.

On Tuesday, oil prices fell more than 1% before reversing some of that decline. Benchmark U.S. crude fell 71 cents, or about 1%, to settle at $68.50 in trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.