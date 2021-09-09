After Ida, small businesses face uncertainty on many fronts

He organized food giveaways at his restaurants, Mopho and Maypop, to help get food to those who need it. Power has been restored and he planned on opening Mopho Thursday, but Maypop will remain closed for a few weeks. He said it’s harder to get loans and insurance when the problem is business interruption rather than physical damage.

“The hard part is I just took a huge loss and no one is getting me money,” he said. “At this point I’m out thousands and thousands of dollars and there’s nothing I can do about it.”

Some who aren’t counting on insurance have started fundraising. In the Northeast, a tornado spawned in Ida’s wake left Wellacrest Farms, a New Jersey dairy farm owned by Marianne and Wally Eachus, nearly demolished. They have counted about 14 dead cows, and 100 are still missing as of Wednesday. A GoFundMe started by fellow farmer Hillary Stecher reached nearly $90,000 by Thursday. The goal is $1 million. The farm has insurance, but Marianne Eachus says she has no idea if it will cover what's been lost.