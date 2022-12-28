After no big winner, Mega Millions jackpot rolls to $640M for Friday drawing

There was no jackpot winner for the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday night for the $565 million jackpot, rolling over the prize to $640 million for its next drawing on Friday, according to the Mega Millions organization, making it 21 straight drawings without anyone matching all six numbers.

The huge jackpot comes less than two months after the largest lottery prize ever, a $2.04 billion Powerball prize that was won Nov. 8 in California. So far, that big winner hasn’t stepped forward to claim the prize.

This is just the fifth time the Mega Millions jackpot has gone over $600 million in the history of the game, and it will be the sixth-largest jackpot won in the history of Mega Millions if hit on Friday.

The 10 biggest lottery jackpots ever are all bigger than $687 million with all of those coming since 2016, according to the Associated Press. The largest Mega Millions jackpot ever was more than $1.5 billion, won in 2018, and a jackpot surpassing $1.3 billion was won in Illinois in July.

Tuesday night’s winning numbers were 9, 13, 36, 59, 61 and Mega Ball 11. There were five winning tickets that matched the first five numbers drawn, but did not match the Mega Ball.

Two of those winning tickets were sold in California, while the others were sold in Florida, Georgia and Mississippi. Each ticket winning ticket was worth $1 million.

This is now the 22nd time the jackpot has rolled over since it was last hit on Oct. 14. The jackpot had been valued at $502 million the last time it was hit, and there were two winning tickets sold — one in California and one in Florida.

Friday's Mega Millions drawing for the $640 million jackpot will be at 11 p.m. ET.

Mega Millions is played in every state except Nevada, Utah, Alabama, Alaska and Hawaii plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

— Irene Rotondo, masslive.com, contributed to this report.

The largest lottery jackpots in US history The largest lottery jackpots in US history #15. $587.5 million #14. $590.5 million #13. $632.6 million #12. $648 million #11. $656 million #10. $687.8 million #9. $699.8 million #8. $731.1 million #7. $758.7 million #6. $768.4 million #5. $1.1 billion #4. $1.3 billion #3. $1.5 billion #2. $1.6 billion #1. $2 billion