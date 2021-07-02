After pandemic pause, one woman's crusade for kids resumes

The four have albinism — a lack of color in the skin, hair and eyes. All had lost limbs to machete attacks; in their homeland, some believe that the bodies of albinos contain a mystical energy, and unscrupulous shamans use them to make potions that are sold at exorbitant prices.

Now Pendo Sengerema, 20, was afraid of the shot. After 15 minutes of gentle coaxing, Montanti calmed her, and they entered the hospital hand in hand.

“They live in a safe house right now. They cannot go back to their villages” for fear of more attacks, Montanti said. She held the youngest of the four, 12-year-old Baraka Cosmas, on her lap as he received the first round of his vaccination. His tears turned to smiles after he received a well-timed cookie.

The next day they would travel to a Shriners Hospital for Children in Philadelphia for their prosthetic fittings. During their brief stay, they roomed at the Dare to Dream House, studying together and eating ice cream outside on the stoop. In the afternoons, they took walks in the open air and visited parks to kick around a soccer ball, safe from the dangers of home.