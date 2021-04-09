After Scott Rudin bullying exposé, there are mostly crickets

In 2013, he announced he would close “The Testament of Mary” on the same day it was nominated for a best play Tony Award, citing poor ticket sales. He then took out an ad in The New York Times to needle the newspaper’s theater reporter, who had explored that cancellation. “One day perhaps you’ll learn something about how Broadway works, and maybe even understand it,” it said.

Mauricio Martínez, a singer-actor who was in the Broadway musical “On Your Feet!” called the silence disheartening and wondered if it was because the alleged victims were office assistants and not stars.

“It’s not an easy thing to do to come forward and say that you’ve been abused. So to just turn a blind eye, I think is very hypocritical,” he told the AP. “When we’re all reexamining the power structures and all the inequities, there’s just some things that we cannot enable and stay silent about.”

Some of those who spoke out against Weinstein have also denounced Rudin's behavior. Rose McGowan, who has said Weinstein raped her (an allegation Weinstein has denied) said Rudin “must be stopped.”

“What is wrong with you Hollywood?” said McGowan on Twitter. “You are putting your values in our minds. Your value system is sick. Stop poisoning us. End power abuse now.”