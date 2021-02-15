After shooting, unrest, Wyoming gets its first Black sheriff

O'Malley declined to comment on Ramirez's shooting or the lawsuit. Colling didn't return a message, and his attorney declined to comment.

Ramirez's relatives and attorneys didn't return messages seeking comment on Appelhans' appointment.

Appelhans said he wasn’t sure he wanted to be sheriff because he will need to campaign next year to keep the job. The rare chance to run a law enforcement agency and make reforms changed his mind, he said.

In December, Republican state Rep. Cyrus Western responded to news of Appelhans' appointment by posting a clip online that showed a Black character from the movie “Blazing Saddles" asking, “Where the white women at?” In the film, a former slave serves as sheriff of an all-white town.

Western apologized publicly and in a call to Appelhans.

“It was one of the things I knew that would come with the territory of getting this job,” Appelhans said. “I don't look like everybody else, I don't think like everybody else. Some people are going to have some problems with that, just based on the way I look. That's a problem in America.”