Aftershocks from magnitude 6 quake rattle California, Nevada

Cups, supplies and canned food tumbled off shelves and the contents of the refrigerator shifted around, but by morning they had cleaned it all up and the shop was back open for business, she said.

The California Highway Patrol said some cars were struck by rocks but there were no injuries. Video from drivers showed cars slowly navigating around big blocks of stone that littered the roadway.

At one point, rockslides closed about 40 miles (64 kilometers) of the interstate, a major route through the northern Sierra Nevada, but the road reopened some hours later.

Boxes flew off the shelves at Smith’s Food and Drug in Gardnerville, Nevada.

“Our whole entire store was shaking,” said Brittany Oswald, who works at the store’s deli. “I just stood there and held onto a table, and waited for it to end.”

The seismic waves rolled out across the eastern Sierra — where thousands of people camp and hike in national forests — westward through California's agricultural Central Valley and were felt about 250 miles (402 kilometers) away in San Francisco.

Sacramento also felt the shaking and so did Las Vegas, about the same distance southeast of Walker.