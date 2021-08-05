AG: Breonna Taylor grand jury 'ultimately decided' charges

Three members of the 12-member grand jury later came forward to say Cameron’s team limited their scope and misled them about what charges they could consider against the officers. Cameron on Thursday didn't criticize the three grand jurors — saying they can “speak for themselves” — as he attempted to deflect their stinging review of how the case was presented.

“No one is ever going to be 100% in agreement with the decisions or recommendations that are made," he said. “But from our point of view, our responsibility was to the facts and to the law.”

Taylor was fatally shot by police in her apartment on March 13, 2020. Her death and the killing of George Floyd sparked massive nationwide racial justice protests in the spring and summer of that year. The 26-year-old Black woman was an emergency medical worker who had settled in for the night when police busted through her door with a narcotics warrant.

One of the Louisville police officers was charged for wantonly shooting into the apartment of Taylor’s neighbor. None of the officers who fired their guns were charged directly in her death. The fallout was swift and furious, with Cameron at the center of criticism from protesters and Taylor’s family.