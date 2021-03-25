Agency finds that Elon Musk tweet violated federal labor law

DETROIT (AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted his way into trouble with another federal agency, this time the National Labor Relations Board.

The board on Thursday found that a May 20, 2018 Musk tweet unlawfully threatened employees with loss of stock options if they chose to be represented by the United Auto Workers union.

Board members ordered Tesla to make Musk delete the tweet and stop threatening employees with loss of benefits for supporting a labor organization.

Tesla must also post a notice addressing unfair labor practices at its Fremont, California, plant, and post a notice dealing with the tweet at all its facilities nationwide.

The UAW, which had been trying to organize the 10,000-worker Fremont plant, called the order a great victory for workers who have the courage to stand up to companies like Tesla. Vice President Cindy Estrada said in statement that the system "is currently stacked heavily in favor of employers like Tesla who have no qualms about violating the law.”

Messages were left Thursday seeking comment from Tesla.

In its decision, the board agreed with an administrative law judge who ruled against Tesla in September of 2019.