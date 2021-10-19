Agency hears testimony on disputed section of $1B power line

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Opponents of a $1 billion electric transmission project that cuts across a swath of Maine forest urged state environmental regulators Tuesday to revoke the entire project's license over a disputed 1-mile lease on state land.

But supporters said spiking the project, which would bring up to 1,200 megawatts of Canadian hydropower to New England, would be a step back in the battle against climate change.

Trees already have been cleared along 75% of the route, and supporters said work should continue while the parties await a ruling on the 1-mile lease from the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

Tuesday's public hearing was held two weeks ahead of a referendum in which Mainers will weigh in on the project.

Anthony Buxton, who represents a group supporting the New England Clean Energy Connect, said that the project should not be derailed because the region needs renewable energy.

“The department has found that the project is critical to the achievement of climate mitigation,” Buxton said.

But James Kilbreth, one of the attorneys who attacked the lease, said the argument over climate change is “irrelevant" because of what he believes to be an illegal lease. “There are no climate change benefits for a project that cannot be completed," he said.

A judge’s ruling triggered a review of the state’s lease of a small section of land that’s part of the 145-mile (233-kilometer) project. The rest of the corridor is owned by Central Maine Power, which is behind the project.

The hearing Tuesday gave the public an opportunity to weigh in on whether the DEP should withdraw its permit for the project pending the outcome of a review of the lease.

Trees already have been cleared along 75% of the route and supporters said work should continue while the parties await a ruling on the lease from the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

Supporters say the project will remove 3.6 million metric tons of carbon emissions from the environment each year, provide $258 million in incentives for Maine and stabilize or lower electric rates across the region.

Critics say the environmental gains are overstated and that the project would change the character of the land. They also say it primarily benefits ratepayers in Massachusetts, who're funding the project.

Construction, which began in January, is continuing along the entire route except for the disputed portion.

The fact that work has continued despite both the lease dispute and the referendum has frustrated some critics.

“We call on DEP to suspend CMP’s activities ... until or unless CMP has a valid permit for the full length of the project," said Lisa Pohlmann from the Natural Resources Council of Maine.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0