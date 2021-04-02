Agency might release video of Chicago police shooting of boy

CHICAGO (AP) —

The agency that investigates Chicago police shootings said it is trying to figure out a way to legally release body camera video of an officer fatally shooting a 13-year-old earlier this week.

Ephrain Eaddy, a spokesman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, said in a statement late Thursday that the agency was “making every effort and researching all legal avenues" that would allow for the public release of all video that might have captured the early Monday shooting of Adam Toledo.

According to police, officers were dispatched to an area in the Little Village neighborhood on the city’s West Side after the department's ShotSpotter technology detected the sound of gunfire nearby. When they arrived, Toledo and a 21-year-old man ran away. While chasing the teen, there was an “armed confrontation” during which the officer shot him once in the chest. He died at the scene. The 21-year-old man was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest.