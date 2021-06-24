Agency: Texas execution held without media was 'inexcusable'

TDCJ announced that disciplinary action has been taken against some employees following the investigation. But TDCJ spokesman Jeremy Desel said he did not immediately know how many employees were involved or how they were disciplined.

Other steps the agency has taken following the investigation include: additional training for those involved in the execution process; ensuring staff members participating in the execution process have clearly defined specific roles; and assigning a uniformed officer, who will be in direct contact with all parties involved in the execution process, to the area where reporters wait.

“There are a number of changes to some protocols just to add layers of checks and double checks,” Desel said.

The investigation found there was nothing intentional in what happened, Desel said.

He had previously said the prison agency does not believe any state laws were violated by not having media witness Jones’ execution.

Various legal and death penalty experts called what happened another example of what they see as a lack of transparency and competency in how the death penalty is carried out in the U.S.