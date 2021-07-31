Agency: Trump is due $1M tax refund for Chicago skyscraper

An Illinois tax agency has ruled that former President Donald Trump is due a $1 million refund on the 2011 tax bill for his downtown Chicago skyscraper, but local officials are trying to block the refund.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports that at issue is the Cook County Board of Review's estimation of the value of the the Trump International Hotel & Tower's rooms and retail space. In June, the Illinois Property Tax Appeal Board voted 5-0 to reduce the assessment on the building's commercial property.

The vote means that Trump is owed $1.03 million, money that would come out of the property taxes due the city of Chicago, the Chicago Public Schools and several other government agencies. The Cook County State's Attorney is disputing the refund and has filed a lawsuit with the Illinois Appellate Court in the hopes of blocking it.