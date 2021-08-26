Agent: $210 of $5.9M cash deposited in court clerk accounts

Outside the courthouse, he said, “We’re on the front end of this. We’ll see what develops as I begin to go through discovery and I figure out what the facts are.”

Demps was charged last week with one count of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, 35 counts of wire fraud and 34 of interstate transportation of stolen property.

The indictment accuses him of writing clerk's office checks to accomplices who cashed them at Columbus banks.

Much of the money is still unaccounted for, Hyde said.

The detention motion filed last week said Demps “wired or caused to be wired over $500,000 to various locations in Africa” between 2010 and 2018.

“The money primarily went to Africa, and Cameroon specifically," Furtak testified.

She said it went to 40 people in countries including Nigeria, Senegal, Gabon, Gambia, Ecuador and Canada.

Furtek said Demps wired money so often that Western Union eventually refused his business, suspecting him of laundering money.

Demps then began having others wire money for him, and sending it through another service or from an account of his own in Columbus, Furtek said.