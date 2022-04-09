 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Agent: Former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at age 24

NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins, who starred at Ohio State before playing for Washington and Pittsburgh, died on Saturday morning.

According to Cedric Saunders, who was Haskins' agent, the player was hit by a car in South Florida. Haskins was 24.

Haskins was taken by the then Washington Redskins in the first round of the 2019 draft, and started 13 games under two coaches, Jay Gruden and Ron Rivera, before being released in 2020. In those two seasons, Haskins, who was a Heisman Trophy finalist in college, had two game-winning drives.

Haskins then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a backup quarterback in 2021.

The 2019 Rose Bowl MVP's nickname, Simba, is something that came from his love of the Disney film "The Lion King." According to a 2019 NBC Sports story by Julie Donaldson, the nickname first came from when his mom was combing out his hair saying he looked like a lion.

"The story behind him growing to king, going through adversity, and having to fall to get up and that's just something that resonates with my story. Everyone sees the highs of everything but not what it takes to get there," he said in the story.

