Agent: Former NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies at age 24

Haskins then signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he was a backup quarterback in 2021.

The 2019 Rose Bowl MVP's nickname, Simba, is something that came from his love of the Disney film "The Lion King." According to a 2019 NBC Sports story by Julie Donaldson, the nickname first came from when his mom was combing out his hair saying he looked like a lion.

"The story behind him growing to king, going through adversity, and having to fall to get up and that's just something that resonates with my story. Everyone sees the highs of everything but not what it takes to get there," he said in the story.