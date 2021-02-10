Aging desktop source of attorney's accidental cat filter

RICHMOND, Texas (AP) — Texas attorney Rod Ponton’s appearance as a fluffy kitten during an online court hearing provided a moment of levity to a pandemic- and Zoom-fatigued world.

But that specific, adorable filter may be tough to find for anyone looking to replicate the viral moment.

Ponton told The Associated Press that he was using his assistant's 10-year-old desktop Dell computer when he logged in for a routine civil forfeiture hearing Tuesday in Presidio County, Texas, where he serves as prosecutor.

Ponton says his appearance looked normal on the webcam as he waited to be let into the Zoom hearing in Judge Roy Ferguson's court. But when the hearing began, to his shock and dismay, he was a cat.

“I think everybody in the world’s seen the video now and heard me trying as I struggled to try to un-cat myself,” he said.

Ponton said he's still trying to untangle the mystery, but he believes the computer's software and the assistant's young child are the likeliest culprits.

Texas-based Dell Technologies says the aging desktop was likely in need of a software update.