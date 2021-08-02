Agreement shows Ohio utility paid regulator for future help

FirstEnergy made the payments to Sustainability Funding Alliance of Ohio Inc., of which Randazzo was the owner and sole employee.

The $4.3 million payment paid in January 2019 was for years 2019 through 2024 listed in the consulting contract. The consulting contract showed Randazzo was to be paid nearly $7 million from 2013 through 2018. It's unclear when and why the remaining $11 million was paid.

Randazzo resigned as utilities commission chair in November after FBI agents searched his Columbus townhome and FirstEnergy made public the $4.3 million payment in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Randazzo met with FirstEnergy “Executive 1" and “Executive 2” on Dec. 18, 2018, at his Columbus townhome, the day after he emailed Executive 2 that he would be applying for a seat on the utilities commission.

It has not been disputed that Executive 1 is Chuck Jones, who was fired in October as CEO for violating company policies and its code of conduct. Executive 2 is one of two senior vice presidents who was fired with Jones, according to the statement of facts.

During the meeting, the three men “discussed the remaining payments under the consulting agreement” and Randazzo's utilities commission candidacy, according to the statement of facts.