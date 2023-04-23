For the past three years, Terry Aberhart watched drones zip across the skies over his farm in Canada’s Saskatchewan province, testing a technology that could be the future of weeding.

Fitted with an artificial intelligence system, the drones are designed by startup Precision AI to spot, identify and kill weeds without drenching the entire crop in chemicals.

“I’m on the list for one of the first machines when they become available,” says Aberhart, a sustainable farming enthusiast. “The current technology is designed for maximum coverage and to hit everything in the field.”

For decades, big-acre crops like corn and wheat have been treated by spraying tractors that would move across vast farmlands, unleashing waterfalls of herbicide from long arms stretched above the crops, all to zap weeds that are often tiny and scattered about.

That conventional spray-it-all approach results in colossal financial waste. Aberhart spent nearly $1 million — about $745,000 in U.S. currency — on herbicides in 2022 alone to protect wheat, canola and pulses growing on a slice of prairie larger than Manhattan. “Even if we could save 50% on average, it’s a huge saving,” he says.

The problem of combating weeds in a sustainable way is more urgent today than ever. Scientists say global warming supercharges the growth of certain weeds that compete for nutrients with crops, threatening food security.

However, every drop of herbicide farmers spray comes with an environmental cost, polluting soil, contaminating drinking water and contributing to a catastrophic loss of biodiversity.

A 2020 study found prolonged exposure to weed killers poses a threat to water fleas, a species vital to the aquatic ecosystem. Pressure is mounting on global food producers to rethink intensive farming practices; leaders from 195 nations signed a landmark United Nations-backed agreement last year, pledging to protect and restore at least 30% of the Earth’s land and water by 2030.

Precision AI is among a handful of companies turning to advanced technology to address these problems. Founded in 2017 by serial tech entrepreneur Daniel McCann, the company uses images of 15,000 plant species to train computer algorithms to distinguish staple crops — think corn, wheat and soybeans — from unwanted weeds. The drone’s camera can “see” anything bigger than half a sesame seed and its AI identifies weeds with 96% accuracy, spraying the intended target alone.

Precision AI says its approach can reduce herbicide use by as much as 90% compared to traditional methods. The startup was one of a dozen winners of BloombergNEF’s 2023 Pioneers award, which aims to spotlight early-stage climate tech innovators with game-changing potential.

Precision’s drones are capable of carrying five US gallons of liquid and covering roughly 80 acres an hour. As the drone flies 4 to 6 feet above ground, its AI system makes real-time decisions and applies herbicides only where needed.

“We can’t continue to do things the way we’ve always done them,” McCann says. “We have to grow food smarter.”

Advancements in AI, worsening labor shortages and growing consumer demand for ethically and ecologically produced food accelerated innovation.

“There are a lot of new developments and efforts towards using automated robotic solutions in agriculture,” says Manoj Karkee, a professor specializing in agricultural engineering at Washington State University. “We’re closer than ever to starting utilizing these technologies.”

Precision farming — a term that covers everything from AI-enabled weeding machines to smart sensor-controlled irrigation systems — is expected to grow from an $8.5 billion business last year to $15.6 billion by 2030, according to consultancy Markets and Markets.

To get a slice of that action, Israeli startup Greeneye Technology helps upgrade mainstream sprayers to smarter ones that can identify and target individual weeds. Bosch BASF Smart Farming, a joint venture between two of Europe’s largest conglomerates, came up with a similar solution.

Unlike conventional spraying tractors and high-tech ground robots that trample anything in their way and compact the soil, drones minimize collateral damage. That could allow farmers to produce more on the same land — good news for a world where at least 50% more food is needed by 2050 to sustain a growing population, according to a 2019 study.

Precision AI’s drone is operated with supervision from a human pilot for now, but McCann says his company is poised to introduce a fully autonomous spraying drone — as long as regulators grant permission.

Investors poured more than $20 million of venture funding into the company. Precision AI is also among eight startups selected this year by major farm machinery maker Deere & Company to team up on the exploration of future agricultural technology.

There are regulatory hurdles. In the US, where Precision AI plans to make its commercial debut next year, lawmakers gave the green light for agricultural spray drones used by licensed operators — but with a long checklist.

Mark Siemens, an associate professor at the University of Arizona, says agricultural drone makers still need to prove their technology.

Aberhart says it will require “a big shift in mindset and mentality” for the farming community to switch over from the blanket spraying practice that has dominated the industry for decades. The first converts face a big risk: If weed management fails, it can ruin a season.

