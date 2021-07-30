Aid to unemployed NY substitute teachers clawed back

Ordinarily, substitute teachers don't get to apply for unemployment benefits simply because there is no work for them over the summer, when schools aren't in session. School districts nationwide routinely send notices to subs at the end of the academic year giving them a “reasonable assurance” there will be work available in the fall.

Ahmed got such a notice in June of 2020 from New York City. But advocates argue that at that point in the pandemic, it was hard to predict whether the promised work would actually come through.

It wasn’t clear when and how schools would reopen. Gov. Andrew Cuomo was warning of potential 20% aid cuts and did not give classrooms a green light to reopen for in-person learning until August. In New York City, Mayor Bill de Blasio was saying the stress on city government was so great there might be sweeping layoffs.

“There was no way that they could have provided reasonable assurance because the economic conditions were very poor. And there were a huge amount of uncertainties,” said Nicole Salk, senior staff attorney at Legal Services NYC.

Ultimately, the start of the school year was delayed and a majority of kids did their instruction through remote learning.