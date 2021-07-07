Aide to expelled Oregon lawmaker appointed to fill his seat

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Commissioners from four Oregon counties have appointed an aide to former state Rep. Mike Nearman to fill the seat left open after the GOP lawmaker was expelled from the Legislature for letting protesters into the closed state Capitol last year.

Republican Anna Scharf will serve House District 23 for the remainder of Nearman's term, which lasts until January 2023. Scharf, a farmer and former lobbyist, worked as a legislative policy analyst for Nearman the past two sessions.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reported that nine of the 11 commissioners from Polk, Marion, Yamhill and Benton counties, in the district south of Portland, voted for her.

Nearman himself was among the five candidates who were nominated by local Republican Party officials.

“If you want someone to go to Salem and bring home the bacon for House District 23 and be in the speaker’s office wheeling and dealing, I’m maybe not your guy. I don’t have a good track record in doing that,” Nearman said during his brief opening remarks Tuesday. “But if you want someone who is willing to stand up to powerful people there, I am willing to do that for you.”