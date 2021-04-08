Airline apologizes to cancer survivor told to remove hoodie with vulgarity

"Our team has reached out to learn more about Ms. Singleton's experience, offer our apologies and reaffirm our support for efforts to fight cancer," AA officials said.

On Instagram, Roslyn Singleton said she put a jacket over the hoodie "because I didn't want any problems." Yet, as she and her husband were about to board the flight, another AA employee came up to her and said, 'I was made aware that there was an issue," Singleton recounted. "I had no idea what was going on, because I had my jacket on."

In a followup clip she made after arriving at the Dallas-Forth Worth airport on the first leg of her flight, Singleton said the airline "did a very disrespectful and embarrassing thing to me in LA."

She also wrote on Instagram: "@americanair Let me apologize to you publicly for having such a strong stance on Cancer. I hope other cancer survivors and fighters don't go through this!! Never AGAIN ...."

Singleton and her husband, Ray, hit the national spotlight in February 2020 when he serenaded her on "The Ellen Show." The segment, titled "Ellen Meets Uplifting Husband and His Inspiring Wife Battling Cancer," has drawn nearly 2.2 million views on YouTube.

