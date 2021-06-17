Airline pilot guilty of killing three neighbors in Kentucky

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (AP) — A jury has convicted a former commercial airline pilot of killing three of his neighbors in western Kentucky.

Christian R. Martin, 53, was found guilty on Wednesday of murder, arson, attempted arson, burglary and tampering with physical evidence, said Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, whose office brought the case to trial after his predecessor, now-Gov. Andy Beshear, appointed a special prosecutor.

Martin, who flew for an American Airlines subsidiary, was arrested two years ago at the Louisville airport in the 2015 slayings of Calvin and Pamela Phillips and their neighbor, Edward Dansereau, in Pembroke.

Police said Calvin Phillips, 59, was found shot to death in the cellar of his home. The bodies of Pamela Phillips, 58, and Dansereau, 63, were found a few miles away in a cornfield inside her burned car.

Martin faces 20 years to life without parole in the sentencing phase of his trial, which began Thursday, the Courier Journal reported.