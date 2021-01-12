Al Gore, Condoleezza Rice participate in unity initiative

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Vice President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Al Gore and former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice are participating in a new initiative at Vanderbilt University focused on bridging the partisan divide in the U.S., officials said Tuesday.

The Vanderbilt Project on Unity and American Democracy is a virtual conversation series that will be led by Pulitzer Prize–winning presidential biographer Jon Meacham, who is a Vanderbilt faculty member, the school said in a statement.

The first conversation on Thursday will feature Gore speaking about the importance of evidence and reason in political discourse. It will be followed by Rice discussing her experience in getting bipartisan support for the President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief.

Vanderbilt spent months exploring how higher education could help bridge long-standing partisan divisions. This initiative was developed as a way to insert evidence-based research into the national discourse on unity, the university said.