Al Sharpton eulogizes white Arkansas teen shot by deputy

“The people of this county are good, decent people and they, like me, want to see accountability and transparency in this situation," Staley wrote on the office's Facebook page.

The memorial included calls to pass federal legislation in Floyd's name to overhaul police practices.

“Hopefully, Hunter and his untimely death will finish what Hunter's brother — George Floyd — and his death started," Jacob said.

Jesse Brittain, Hunter's uncle, received a standing ovation when he called for an end to qualified immunity for police officers.

“Your life had meaning, you're loved and your family will not stop advocating until we have justice for you, Hunter," he said. “And also justice for all of our other brothers and sisters dying at the hands of law enforcement hired to protect and serve us around this country."

As mourners filed into the high school auditorium Tuesday morning, photos and video of Brittain were displayed on a large screen above his casket, which was decorated with blue and white ribbons, the Chevrolet symbol and “Forever Chevy 17.” Family members said Brittain dreamed of becoming a NASCAR driver after graduation.

