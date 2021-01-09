Alabama AG asks review of his GOP group's rally involvement

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's attorney general is calling for an investigation into who may have authorized a branch of the Republican Attorneys General Association to promote the pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., that preceded a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

The investigation comes on the heels of a report in Documented, a liberal watchdog group, that said the RAGA's policy arm authorized and paid for a robocall that called on “patriots” to march on the Capitol as Congress was voting to certify the Electoral College results that declared Joe Biden the winner of the 2020 presidential race.

"We are hoping patriots like you will join us to continue to fight to protect the integrity of our elections," said the recording of the robocall obtained by The Associated Press. It closed by saying that the RAGA's Rule of Law Defense Fund had paid for and authorized the call.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, who heads the fund, on Friday said he was asking for an internal review.