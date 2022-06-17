Alabama church shooting kills 2; EU recommends Ukraine candidate status; Warriors win NBA title

Today is Friday, June 17, 2022. Let's get caught up.
Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:
***
TODAY'S WEATHER
A heat dome will contribute to record-breaking temperatures across the nation meanwhile, we are tracking a risk of severe storms for Southeast and Plains. CNN meteorologist Karen Maginnis has the forecast.
***
TOP STORIES
This morning's top headlines: Friday, June 17
Police in Alabama say a gunman opened fired on a small group meeting at a suburban church, killing two people and injuring a third before being taken into custody. The attack happened Thursday evening at Saint Stephen’s Episcopal Church in the Birmingham suburb of Vestavia Hills. Police Capt. Shane Ware declined to identify the suspect or the victims, or provide further details on the attack. The church’s website listed a “Boomers Potluck” for Thursday night. The violence comes a month after a man opened fire on Taiwanese parishioners at a church in Southern California, killing one person and wounding five.
The European Commission recommended Friday that Ukraine should be granted EU candidate status, a first step on the long road toward membership for the war-torn country. The recommendation from the EU’s executive arm will now be discussed by leaders of the 27-nation bloc during a summit next week in Brussels. Launching accession talks requires unanimous approval from all member countries.
The British government has approved the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges. WikiLeaks said it would appeal. The government said Friday that Home Secretary Priti Patel had signed the extradition order. It follows a British court ruling that he could be sent to the U.S. The Home Office said in a statement that “the U.K courts have not found that it would be oppressive, unjust or an abuse of process to extradite Mr Assange.” The decision is a big moment in Assange’s years-long battle to avoid being sent to the U.S. — though not necessarily the end of the tale. Assange has 14 days to appeal.
The Jan. 6 committee has plunged deeper into Donald Trump’s last-ditch effort to overturn the 2020 election. Testimony Thursday showed even Trump aides and allies warning him against the plan to have Vice President Mike Pence reject the electoral count before Congress certified it. Gripping new evidence also detailed how the mob that stormed the Capitol that day came within 40 feet of where Pence and his team were sheltering, highlighting the danger Trump had put him in. Thursday's witnesses, including Pence's counsel, dissected a strategy Trump embraced from conservative law professor John Eastman to have Pence refuse to certify Joe Biden’s election victory in a Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.
After the severe flooding, business owners in some of the gateway towns leading to Yellowstone National Park are trying to figure out how they’ll make ends meet without a steady stream of tourists. June is typically one of Yellowstone’s busiest months. Officials say the park’s southern part, which features Old Faithful, could reopen as soon as next week. But the north end, which includes Tower Fall and the bears and wolves of Lamar Valley, could stay closed much longer, perhaps the rest of the summer. Officials are hoping Gardiner, Red Lodge and other small communities can draw visitors even without access to the park. But some business owners are growing frustrated at the cancellations.
Crews battling a pair of wildfires in northern Arizona were expecting some growth Thursday because of warm, dry and breezy weather. Both blazes were moving through grass, brush and pine trees on the northern outskirts of Flagstaff. The larger fire has burned more than 38 square miles and was 27% contained Thursday. A smaller fire is burning in the same region. The forecast calls for chances of showers and thunderstorms starting Friday and through the weekend, which could help suppress the wildfires. Flooding and dry lightning are also concerns. The largest wildfire in the U.S. is burning in northern New Mexico.
Democratic and Republican senators are at odds over how to keep firearms from dangerous people. Bargainers are struggling to finalize details of a gun violence compromise in time for their self-imposed deadline of holding votes in Congress next week. Lawmakers said Thursday they remained divided over how to define abusive dating partners so they could be legally barred from purchasing firearms. Disagreements were also unresolved over proposals to send money to states that have “red flag” laws that let authorities temporarily confiscate guns from people deemed dangerous by courts, and to other states for their own violence prevention programs.
President Joe Biden has signed a bill that will give around-the-clock security protection to the families of Supreme Court justices. The new law, which passed the House this week and the Senate last month, comes one day after a federal grand jury indicted a Simi Valley, California, man on one count of attempting to murder a Justice of the United States. Authorities said the man was arrested last week near Justice Brett Kavanaugh's house after threatening to kill the justice. Threats against the justices have increased since a draft of an opinion that would sharply curtain abortion rights leaked last month.
After a glittering career stuffed with No. 1 hits — not to mention a two-year pandemic delay — Mariah Carey was finally inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame on Thursday, but not before challenging her new fellow members to do better by women. She noted that out of the 439 total inductees into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, only 32 have been women until now. Carey was the headliner, following the inductions of the weirdly cool producers the Neptunes, the British electro-pop band Eurythmics, psychedelic bluesman Steve Miller and the iconic Isley Brothers. Special guests included Smokey Robinson, Leslie Odom Jr. Questlove, Jon Batiste and Usher.
The Golden State Warriors are NBA champions once again, topping the Boston Celtics 103-90 for their fourth title in the last eight seasons. Stephen Curry scored 34 points for the Warriors, who claimed the franchise’s seventh championship overall. And this one completed a journey like none other, after a run of five consecutive finals, then a plummet to the bottom of the NBA, and now a return to greatness just two seasons after having the league’s worst record. For Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala, it’s a fourth championship. The first three rings came in 2015, 2017 and 2018, when Golden State was dynastic and made five consecutive trips to the finals.
For one day at least, the U.S. Open was wide open. Five of the top six on the leaderboard played their way onto The Country Club course through qualifying. The other was four-time major winner Rory McIlroy, who slammed and tossed aside his clubs during the round but also made enough shots with them to remain just one stroke off the lead. McIlroy shot a 3-under 67 to end the day in a five-way tie for second behind Adam Hadwin, a 34-year-old Canadian who only secured a spot in Brookline eight days earlier.
***
MORNING LISTEN
***
IMAGE OF THE DAY
***
TODAY IN HISTORY
Quaker Oats announced that it would retire the Aunt Jemima brand, saying the company recognized that the character’s origins were “based on a …
In 1954, Rocky Marciano scores a 15-round unanimous decision over Ezzard Charles at New York to retain the world heavyweight title. See more s…
***