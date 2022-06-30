 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, Sioux City Journal is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Guarantee Roofing, Siding, and Insulation Company
AP

Alabama deputy wounded in shooting dies; suspect arrested

  • Updated
  • 0

CENTREVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama deputy sheriff died Thursday, a day after after being shot by a fleeing suspect, authorities said.

Deputy Brad Johnson, 32, was pronounced dead Thursday afternoon, District Attorney Michael Jackson said.

“It’s been said that a coward dies a thousand deaths, but a hero but one. Brad Johnson was a hero,” Bibb County Sheriff Jody Wade told reporters at a news conference.

Law enforcement officials said Johnson’s family is donating his organs. Wade said Johnson will “continue to save lives.”

The shooting happened Wednesday afternoon in Bibb County. Two deputies were chasing a suspect in a stolen vehicle when the man fired at the deputies, shooting both and critically wounding Johnson, Jackson had said earlier.

Authorities said the other wounded deputy had since been released from a hospital.

The suspect in the shooting, Austin Hall, 26, was captured Thursday morning after he was found hiding inside a tent, Jackson said.

People are also reading…

Hall will be charged with two counts of capital murder — one for Johnson's death and another for shooting into a vehicle resulting in a death and one count of attempted murder for the shooting of the other deputy, Jackson said.

It was not immediately known if Hall has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey called Johnson a hero.

“Today, all of Alabama grieves the loss of one of our heroes in blue, Bibb County Deputy Brad Johnson. At only 32 years old, he served in law enforcement for several years and was engaged to be married," Ivey said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Iowa lawmakers poised to restrict abortion access

Iowa lawmakers poised to restrict abortion access

In Iowa — where Republican leadership has attempted for years with some success to restrict abortion — access to the procedure is likely at risk. Iowa Republicans, including Gov. Kim Reynolds, heralded the ruling and vowed to continue to protect the unborn.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Russia vacates Snake Island in what many are calling a strategic win for Ukraine

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News