Alabama gunfire: Suspect, deputy killed; another deputy hurt

YELLOW BLUFF, Ala. (AP) — A suspect and a sheriff's deputy are dead after a domestic call in Alabama erupted in gunfire Wednesday, authorities said, adding another deputy was injured.

The shooting broke out shortly before 5 p.m. in the town of Yellow Bluff in Wilcox County, the county district attorney, Michael Jackson, told news outlets.

The district attorney initially said a deputy and a chief deputy were injured in the confrontation, but he later told The Associated Press in a text message that one of the officers had died.

Jackson said the deputies were responding to a domestic call when a woman ran out of a home. He said a man followed her, firing shots and that one of the deputies was struck in the neck.

The other deputy’s injuries weren’t clear, but both had been airlifted to hospitals.

Jackson identified the deceased deputy as Madison Nicholson and said the suspect who died was Billy Bizzell. He did not immediately identify the injured deputy.

The district attorney said he was unsure if Bizzell's death was the result of a self-inflicted wound or if he had been shot by either of the deputies.

