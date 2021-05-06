Alabama House drops resistance, OKs medical marijuana bill

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama House of Representatives overcame years of resistance in approving medical marijuana legislation on Thursday, voting after two days of long and emotional debate in which key Republican lawmakers described switching sides in favor of the proposal.

Representatives voted 68-34 to pass the bill, which would allow people with a qualifying medical condition to purchase medical marijuana with the recommendation of a doctor. The bill now returns to the Alabama Senate to settle differences or be sent to a conference committee.

The state Senate had already approved the bill last February by a 21-8 vote after just 15 minutes of debate. But the House of Representatives had traditionally been more skeptical of medical marijuana proposals and sent the bill through two committees before it reached the House floor.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the bill.

The House approval came eight years after a medical marijuana bill in 2013 won that year's so-called “Shroud Award” for the “deadest” bill of the year in the House of Representatives.

But Republican Rep. Mike Ball, who handled the bill in the House, said “hearts and minds” have slowly been changed on the issue.