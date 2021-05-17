Alabama judge handling domestic cases accused of stalking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama judge who handles domestic relations cases used fake social media accounts to harass people with cases before her, verbally abused office workers and lawyers and showed signs of drug use and mental instability, state judicial investigators alleged.

A complaint against Jefferson County Circuit Judge Nakita Blocton by the Judicial Inquiry Commission, which charged her with violating multiple rules of judicial ethics, also claimed she took an inordinate amount of time to dispose of cases.

Blocton has been temporarily removed from duty and denied allegations that include multiple improper communications through Facebook detailed in the complaint, which was filed Friday, al.com reported.

“If the complaint wasn’t a legal document, it would be a libel lawsuit,” said Emory Anthony, an attorney representing Blocton. “Usually, I wouldn’t make a statement when dealing the Judicial Inquiry Commission, but these allegations are so embarrassing. We hope at the proper time we’ll have the right to defend these allegations and show that they’re not true. This is just out of left field.”