Alabama keeps ban on yoga in schools over fear of spreading Hinduism

"Yoga is a very big part of the Hindu religion," Becky Gerritson, director of Eagle Forum of Alabama, told the committee. Gerritson argued the bill is unneeded since students can do stretches now in school.

"If this bill passes, then instructors will be able to come into classrooms as young as kindergarten and bring these children through guided imagery, which is a spiritual exercise, and it's outside their parents' view. And we just believe that this is not appropriate."

John Eidsmoe, the senior counsel for the Foundation for Moral Law, suggested schools could have yoga clubs instead or parents could sign forms stating they "understand the Hindu origins of this."

Rajan Zed, who is president of Universal Society of Hinduism, said yoga can utilized by people of all religions, and the overwhelming majority of yoga instructors and practitioners in the U.S. and Alabama are non-Hindus and remain non-Hindus.

"Traditionally Hinduism was not into proselytism. So, Alabamans should not to be scared of yoga at all," Zed wrote in a statement after the committee meeting.

Gray said he was disappointed but hopes the bill will pass the next time it comes before the committee.