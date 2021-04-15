Alabama lawmakers vote to ban trans girls from female teams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama could soon become the next conservative state to prevent transgender girls from playing on female sports teams.

The Republican-dominated Alabama Legislature on Thursday gave final passage to a bill that would prohibit K-12 schools from letting a “biological male" participate on a female team. The bill now goes to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who has not yet said whether she would sign the bill.

The Alabama Senate on Thursday voted 25-5 to approve the House-passed bill. The House accepted minor Senate changes to the bill by a vote of 76-13. More than a dozen states are considering restrictions on transgender athletes or gender-confirming health care for transgender minors.

“I believe that this bill is important, ladies and gentlemen of the Senate, to protect the integrity of women’s athletics,” Republican Sen. Garlan Gudger of Cullman said at the start of debate.

“I think it is an unfair for biological males to compete and beat females in high school sports. There are biological advantages that men possess just naturally because of genetics,” Gudger said.