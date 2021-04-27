Alabama marks 2011 tornado outbreak that killed hundreds

To help document the outbreak, the National Weather Service created an extensive online archive with details about the more than 60 twisters that hit Alabama.

The Jefferson County city of Fultondale held a ceremony to dedicate a new storm shelter. In tiny Hackleburg, which still lacks sufficient housing and retail businesses because an EF-5 twister wiped out most of the town businesses and many homes, killing 18 people, dozens of residents bowed in prayer while gathered on a road in an intersection in the shape of cross.

“I hope everyone can make it out and take a moment to remember the friends and family members we lost that tragic day, but also recognize the hope, strength and resilient attitude we’ve shown as a Town and Community to continue to come back stronger,” Mayor Darryl Colburn said in a message on social media.

In the small town of Phil Campbell, where 27 were killed in the same tornado, the high school band planned an evening concert that will conclude with a special piece written to commemorate the anniversary. A community group in the tight-know Shoal Creek Valley, where a dozen were killed, sold commemorative T-shirts with the words: “Strength is what we gain from the trials we survive.”