Two teens were arrested in Saturday's deadly mass shooting at a teen's birthday party in downtown Dadeville, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Ty Reik McCullough, 17, and Travis McCullough, 16, were taken into custody around 8 p.m. Tuesday "after a complex and thorough investigation," ALEA said. They were both charged with four counts of reckless murder.

On Monday, Tallapoosa Coroner Mike Knox identified the victims as Marsiah Emmanuel Collins, 19, of Opelika; Philstavious Dowdell, 18, of Dadeville; Shaunkivia Nicole Smith, 17, of Dadeville; and Corbin Dahmontrey Holston, 23, of Dadeville. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with ALEA said the injuries of surviving victims range from critical to “something as simple as they needed medical treatment."

Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Dadeville Police Department and other agencies continue to search for answers about the events that led up to the shooting in the 200 block of Broadax Street.

Burkett said they’ve conducted a preliminary analysis of the evidence at the scene and reviewed the information that has been received so far.

“Special Agents are still in the process of gathering and examining information relative to the sequence of events which ultimately led to the shooting,” he said. “Special Agents did not recover any high-powered rifle ammunition at the scene. However, they did recover numerous shell casings used in handguns. “

On Monday, police were still “processing all of the evidence, in conjunction with completing interviews, in an effort to solidify a motive and potential suspects.”

ALEA is looking for the public’s help with the case. It doesn’t matter how minor the info may seem. You can can call 1-800-392-8011or email the agency at sbi.investigations@alea.gov to submit tips.

The Central Alabama Crimestoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information that leads to the identification or arrest of any suspects in the Dadeville shooting. You can submit tips to Crimestoppers at (334) 215-STOP.

The US surpasses 160 mass shootings in 2023. Here's every event mapped The US surpasses 100 mass shootings in 2023—here's every event mapped Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space Mass shootings have happened in gun-friendly states—and some stricter ones Mass shootings take place in nearly every type of public and private space