Alabama town won't allow Juneteenth parade on Main Street; civil rights lawyer threatens 'costly litigation'

“You cannot hinge a permit itself or the parade route on opinions of private business – that’s unconstitutional,” Welborn said. “The criteria for the permit must be specific and clearly outlined before the process starts. You cannot have ad hoc requirements that are added halfway through the process. No. 3, you cannot treat some parades differently than others, based on what the parade is about.”

Police Chief Will Benny cited municipal codes that state that no parade can be held on Main Street without prior commission approval, except for the National Peanut Festival, the Christmas parade and the Veterans Day parade.

He also said it would take double the amount of police officers currently on duty to assist with the parade as well as emergency medical services on stand-by.

Welborn insisted the municipal codes as they are written are unconstitutional and warned that denying the permit on those grounds could result in “messy, costly litigation” for violating the First Amendment.

Commissioners Kevin Dorsey and Janasky Fleming voted to approve the group’s appeal, while commissioners John Ferguson, Albert Kirkland and David Crutchfield voted no. Commissioner Beth Kenward was absent.