Alabama yoga bill stalls after conservative groups object

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama's decades-old ban on yoga in public schools could stay in place a little longer following push-back from conservative groups who said they were concerned about ties to Hinduism.

The Alabama Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday did not advance the bill after a public hearing in which representatives from two conservative groups objected because of yoga's historic ties to Hinduism. The legislation failed on a tie vote but the committee chairman said he would bring the bill back for another try when more members are present.

The Alabama Board of Education voted in 1993 to prohibit yoga, hypnosis and meditation in public school classrooms. The bill by Democratic Rep. Jeremy Gray of Opelika, says school systems could authorize yoga if they choose. Yoga done in school would be limited to poses and stretches, and all poses would have to have English names. The use of chanting, mantras and teaching the greeting “namaste” would be forbidden.

But it wasn't enough for some groups.

"Yoga is a very big part of the Hindu religion," Becky Gerritson, director of Eagle Forum of Alabama, told the committee.