Alan Taylor wins $50,000 book prize for 'American Republics'

NEW YORK (AP) — Historian Alan Taylor, a two-time Pulitzer Prize winner, has received a $50,000 honor from the New York-Historical Society.

Taylor's “American Republics: A Continental History of the United States, 1783-1850” has won the Barbara and David Zalaznick Book Prize in American History, the society announced Friday. Previous winners include Robert Caro, Gordon Wood and Jill Lepore.

“Alan Taylor’s American Republics richly illustrates how the difficulties surrounding our nation’s birth were as complicated and vexing as the issues that challenge and divide us today,” Dr. Agnes Hsu-Tang, who chairs the society's board of trustees, said in a statement.

Taylor has won Pulitzers for “William Cooper’s Town: Power and Persuasion on the Frontier of the Early American Republic” and “The Internal Enemy: Slavery and War in Virginia: 1772-1832.” He is a professor of history at the University of Virginia.

The Barbara and David Zalaznick prize is given to a non-fiction book on American history or biography.

J&J, distributors finalize $26B opioid settlement

