Alaska drops eligibility requirements for COVID-19 vaccines

The state health department tracks the number of doses that are allocated to the state and to the federal Indian Health Service, whose allocation is managed by the tribal health system in Alaska. Separate allocations are directed to the U.S. departments of Veterans Affairs and Defense and through federal pharmacy or health center programs, the health department says.

WHAT ROLE DO PARTNERS PLAY?

Dr. Robert Onders, administrator of the Alaska Native Medical Center, said tribal health organizations are able to decide how best to distribute their allocations, which he said allowed them to get vaccine “to willing people quickly." Tribal health organizations also have not limited access just to Alaska Natives, recognizing that with an infectious disease like COVID-19, “everyone's in it together, and you can't just protect some of the people. You have to protect as many as possible," he said. He cited as critical the role that tribal health organizations have played in the vaccine rollout, noting that in the tribal health system, those administering vaccines have established relationships within their communities, which he said has helped with outreach.

HOW HAS THE ROLLOUT GONE SO FAR?