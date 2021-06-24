Alaska faces shutdown threat amid budget, dividend dispute

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska faces the prospect of a partial government shutdown next week amid an ongoing fight over how much to pay residents in the form of an annual dividend from the state's nest-egg oil-wealth fund.

The long-simmering dividend debate has divided traditional political alliances and become more pointed as oil revenues have slumped to a portion of what they were a decade ago and lawmakers have come to rely on the fund to help cover government expenses.

Notices warning of potential layoffs went to state employees last week after lawmakers passed a spending package Gov. Mike Dunleavy called “defective.” He pointed, in particular, to the House's failure of a procedural effective date clause. The attorney general's office has said this means the budget would not become effective until at least mid-September; the new fiscal year starts next Thursday.

A top legislative attorney has said Dunleavy could give heed to retroactive provisions in the bill or use other tools to keep state government operating until the bill takes effect, such as interim borrowing. House Speaker Louise Stutes, a Republican like Dunleavy, has characterized Dunleavy's stance on the budget as a needless choice and said she would “venture to say” it was a way for him to push for a larger dividend.